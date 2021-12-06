Raiders struggle on offense, lose to Washington 17-15

The first half against the Washington Football Team was one of the worst of the season for the Raiders. Their first points came on a field goal, right before halftime. They trailed 7-3 going into the third quarter.

However, the action picked up in the second half with multiple scoring drives by each team. The Raiders trailed in the fourth quarter by eight points before eventually taking the lead 15-14.

Washington made a 48-yard field goal with only 37 seconds left to take a 17-15 lead in the fourth quarter. The Raiders were unable to put any more points on the board and lost their fourth game in their last five tries.

They now sit at 6-6 in the AFC and in last place in the AFC West. While they certainly aren’t out of playoff contention, their odds of getting into the tournament drastically dropped.

The Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 at 1:00 PM ET. Las Vegas lost the first meeting on Sunday Night Football just a few weeks ago.

