The Raiders still can’t find the right combination on the offensive line

In a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, he ranked all 32 offensive lines in the NFL after Week 5. The Raiders actually moved up to No. 24, but that had more to do with the poor performances of other units across the league.

But one of the problems the Raiders have had on the offensive line is that they just can’t find the right five players. According to Monson, the Raiders have already had eight different offensive linemen who have played at least 90 offensive snaps:

“The Raiders continued their musical chairs along the offensive line this week, with Dylan Parham now playing left guard after time at center and on the right side. Eight different linemen have played at least 90 snaps on offense this season.”

The hope going into the season was that the Raiders would build continuity on the offensive line and that would gel as they played more games. That’s awfully tough to do when the line has a new starting group every week.

As the Raiders head into their Week 6 bye week, it’s time for them to settle on a starting five. If that unit struggles out of the gate, so be it. But they have to start getting used to playing together if they want to improve at all this season on the offensive line.

