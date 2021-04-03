Raiders still must address free safety position before 2021 NFL season

Las Vegas Review-Journal
Raiders still must address need in secondary this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

I suppose this is what Raiders general manager Mike Mayock meant by being patient during free agency. Strange that it deals with a position in need of a giant upgrade.

Gus Bradley is the team’s new defensive coordinator. Over the past five seasons, his side blitzed the fewest number of times of any coordinator across the league. Right at 16 percent.

Of course, it helped that he had some of the NFL’s finest defensive talent.

He doesn’t any more.

What he needs with the Raiders is what they don’t have — an athletic free safety who can make all sorts of plays in a Cover 3 scheme. A guy who is everywhere. Mike Trout in shoulder pads.

