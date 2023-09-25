Raiders, Steelers trade touchdowns, score tied 7-7 in first quarter

It took a few drives to even see a first down in Sunday night's matchup between the Steelers and Raiders. But now both teams have gotten something going, trading touchdowns for a 7-7 tie with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

Jimmy Garoppolo found Davante Adams deep down the field on fourth-and-1 for a 32-yard touchdown.

The Raiders elected to go for it instead of try a 50-yard field goal with Daniel Carlson and were rewarded. Garoppolo faked a handoff before launching the pass down the field for Adams. The receiver caught it while sliding into the end zone for the score.

It didn't take long for the Steelers to respond, with Kenny Pickett hitting receiver Calvin Austin for a 72-yard touchdown deep down the middle of the field. It was the first touchdown of Austin's career and one of the first truly positive plays of the game for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers started the game with two three-and-outs.