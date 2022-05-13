On December 23, 1972, the Steelers used one of the most memorable plays in NFL history to beat the Raiders in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fifty years and one day after the Immaculate Reception, the Raiders and Steelers will get together again in Pittsburgh.

The two teams will play on Christmas Eve, with a game that begins at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will be televised exclusively by NFL Network.

“The game we asked for and we were hoping for was the game on Dec. 24,” Steelers President Art Rooney II told the team’s official website. “We weren’t sure if they were going to give us the Raiders or not, but they slid the Raiders into that slot, so we’re excited about that and excited to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.”

The Raiders and Steelers are playing in 2022 because they both finished in second place in their respective divisions.

“We’re going to have some celebrations on Dec. 23, on the actual anniversary, and so we’ll probably have some guys in from that 1972 team, and we just felt it would work better to have those two days back-to-back,” Rooney said.

The Steelers usually don’t like hosting night games at Heinz Field. But they should expect a big crowd, given the anniversary and the fact that no one has to worry about getting up and going to work the next morning.

Raiders-Steelers get together 50 years and a day after Immaculate Reception originally appeared on Pro Football Talk