Raiders, Steelers Thursday injury report: DT Darius Philon suffers knee injury

Raiders injury report was already long on Wednesday. It got a bit longer on Thursday. Darius Philon suffered a knee injury that had him listed as limited for today’s practice. Often times the injury was suffered in practice, causing the player to leave early. Thus being listed at limited. So, it will be worth keeping an eye on his participation on Friday and his game status.

The only good news for the Raiders was Carl Nassib returning to practice from his pectoral and toe injuries. All other players who were missing or limited on Wednesday were still missing or limited today. A total of seven players were missing, with Denzelle Good and Gerald McCoy placed on injured reserve.

Carl Nassib returned to practice limited. Darius Philon shows up with knee injury. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/os27WWTJLM — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 16, 2021

The Steelers saw two new players miss practice with injury. DT Carlos Davis (knee) and TE Eric Ebron (hamstring).

There are five Raiders players who have not practiced this week who would need to return to practice Friday to have a chance to play Sunday. This includes starters Richie Incognito (calf), and RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle). Incognito hasn’t practiced in a month while Jacobs played hurt on Monday.