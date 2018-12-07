Raiders-Steelers injury report: Doug Martin questionable for Sunday originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was concerned about Doug Martin's knee injury.

Turns out the running back might be okay. The Raiders signed C.J. Anderson to help carrying the football, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer should be ready and able to fill a major role in this offense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jalen Richard must get a chance at steady carries, though Anderson might not be ready to take some shots. Martin was officially deemed questionable but should play.

So should Maurice Hurst and Seth Roberts. Let's take a look at the full Raiders injury report.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS

Questionable



DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)

RB Doug Martin (knee)

LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring)

CB Daryl Worley (shoulder)

WR Seth Roberts (concussion)











Full practice

STEELERS

Out



RB James Conner (ankle)

OT Marcus Gilbert







Questionable

S Morgan Burnett (back)

LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle)



