Raiders-Steelers injury report: Doug Martin questionable for Sunday

NBC Sports BayArea
The Raiders signed C.J. Anderson for help in the backfield, but Doug Martin may be good to go against the Steelers.

Raiders-Steelers injury report: Doug Martin questionable for Sunday originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND – Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was concerned about Doug Martin's knee injury.

Turns out the running back might be okay. The Raiders signed C.J. Anderson to help carrying the football, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer should be ready and able to fill a major role in this offense.

Jalen Richard must get a chance at steady carries, though Anderson might not be ready to take some shots. Martin was officially deemed questionable but should play.

So should Maurice Hurst and Seth Roberts. Let's take a look at the full Raiders injury report.

INJURY REPORT

RAIDERS
Questionable

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)
RB Doug Martin (knee)
LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring)
CB Daryl Worley (shoulder)
WR Seth Roberts (concussion)




Full practice
STEELERS
Out

RB James Conner (ankle)
OT Marcus Gilbert


Questionable
S Morgan Burnett (back)
LB Anthony Chickillo (ankle)

