Raiders make a statement, beat Bears in London

When the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears last year, many saw it as proof that Jon Gruden is clueless about how to build a winning team. Gruden got a measure of revenge today.

With the Raiders and Bears meeting in the Khalil Mack Bowl in London today, it was Gruden’s Raiders who came away on top, 24-21.

The Raiders jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, but in the third quarter it was all Bears, as Chicago stormed back to go up 21-17. However, the Raiders marched down the field in the fourth quarter to score the game-winning touchdown.

Josh Jacobs, acquired by the Raiders this year with the Bears’ first-round draft pick as part of the Mack trade, was excellent, with 26 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss drops the Bears to 3-2, and erases last week’s talk that their offense would be just fine with backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Chicago’s offense is struggling whether Daniel or Mitchell Trubisky is running the show.

The Raiders are now also 3-2, and suddenly it looks like Gruden knows what he’s doing.