Raiders starting to get healthy as they gear up for AFC playoff race

Raiders starting to get healthy in time for playoff push

As the Raiders get set for the second half of the season, they do so while waiting on the return of several key players from injury and illness.

It’s been a constant struggle, with the Raiders rarely fielding a full team over their first eight games. In most cases, they’ve played with a handful of players watching from the sideline.

But as they gear up for a playoff race, they are starting to get healthy.