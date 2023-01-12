Raiders have started to look into trades for QB Derek Carr

When the Raiders benched Derek Carr for the final two games of the 2022 season, it was clear that his time in Las Vegas was coming to an end. With no guaranteed money left on his contract, he will likely be moved at some point this offseason.

That time could be sooner rather than later as the Raiders have already started exploring trade destinations for Carr, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL media.

Sources: The #Raiders will begin the process of evaluating the trade market for QB Derek Carr, as they prepare for a decision on their QB for the future. This points to the possibility of Carr, who holds a no-trade clause and will be part of the process, leaving the organization. pic.twitter.com/zvZvGv8cQ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2023

Trading Carr soon is important as he has a $40.4 million dollar roster bonus that kicks in on February 15. A trade decision would need to happen before then as the Raiders don’t want to keep him on the roster for that price.

It’s worth mentioning that Carr does have a no-trade clause in his contract, so expect him to be part of the trade. However, expect this to happen rather quickly as the Raiders move on from their franchise quarterback from the last several seasons.

