Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams injures leg

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (L) limped out of practice Friday in Henderson, Nev. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams appeared to sustain a leg injury and left practice early Friday in Henderson, Nev.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he hadn't seen results of any tests on Adams, but didn't think the injury was "crazy serious."

The apparent right-leg injury occurred during a joint practice session with the San Francisco 49ers at the Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, NFL.com and ESPN reported that Adams took a hit from 49ers defenders Charvarius Ward and Oren Burks and stayed on the ground. He was then helped to the sideline.

Adams, who pointed to his calf area, left practice by limping to the Raiders locker room.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (R) received All-Pro honors for the last three seasons. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI

Adams totaled 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns on 100 catches in 17 starts last season en route to his third-consecutive first-team All-Pro selection. The six-time Pro Bowl selection logged at least 1,300 yards in four of the last five years, including the last three-consecutive seasons.

Adams also scored 83 receiving touchdowns since 2016. He signed a 5-year, $140 million contract in 2022.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (L) led the NFL with 14 receiving scores last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

The Raiders listed Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow as their top wide receivers on their first, unofficial depth chart.

Phillip Dorsett II, DeAndre Carter, Tre Tucker, Keelan Cole, Cam Sims, D.J. Turner, Chris Lacy and Kristian Wilkerson are among the Raiders' other wide receivers.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he doesn't think Davante Adams' apparent leg injury is "crazy serious." File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

Las Vegas will host the 49ers in their preseason opener at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday in Las Vegas.