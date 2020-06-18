It’s been a big week for bowl movement in Las Vegas.

First, the NFL announced the 2021 Pro Bowl was leaving Orlando for the Raiders’ new stadium, and now, we know all of its toilets work at the same time.

According to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Allegiant Stadium passed its “super flush” test Tuesday, in which all the bathroom fixtures were activated simultaneously.

That’s a total of 1,430 toilets and urinals, all flushed while the sinks in 297 restrooms were on, to see if the plumbing system was up to the stress of 65,000 fans.

“We don’t ever want there to be 60,000 to 70,000 people in the building and the plumbing system fails us during one of those events,” Julie Amacker, the director of project manager CAA Icon said. “This is one of the last boxes to check that says we’re ready to accept guests.”

It’s a good signal for the completion of the $2 billion stadium by the July 31 target date, though it might be some time before the Raiders are ready for a full house.

Raiders stadium passes “super flush” test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk