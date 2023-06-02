Raiders SS Christopher Smith could see a lot of playing time as a rookie

If the Raiders want to have any chance of being average to above-average defense in 2023, they are going to need several young players to fill roles. The hope is that their draft class has a few future starters, including a few on Day 3.

In a recent article by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic, he took a look at a few Day 3 picks that could play a ton during their rookie seasons. One name that he mentioned was Raiders SS Christopher Smith, who the Raiders moved up for in the fifth round.

Here is a snippet of what Baumgardner had to say about the two-time national champion safety from Georgia:

Smith is the definition of what we all affectionately refer to as “a football player.” His teammates at Georgia called him “Soldier.” He’s a fearless tackler who plays faster than his 40 time because of his outstanding vision and anticipation skills. Smith was critical on Georgia’s national-title squads and will be ready to help the Raiders the day pads come on

Smith doesn’t have elite speed (4.62 40-yard dash), but he has made a bunch of big plays in big games for Georgia. He is likely to compete for the No. 3 safety job behind Trevon Moehrig and Marcus Epps, but don’t be surprised if the Raiders try to find unique ways to get him on the field as a rookie.

Smith is just one of those players who will find his way on the field and will make a bunch of plays at the most crucial time in a game. This has a chance to be a massive steal for the Raiders at pick No. 170.

