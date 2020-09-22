Raiders snap counts vs. Saints: Three scores by players in limited snaps

Whatever combination the Raiders used Monday night, it worked. They were able to come out victorious in their Las Vegas home opener over a tough opponent in the Saints.

Just as they did in their season opener in Carolina, the Raiders put 34 points on the board. Last week it was Josh Jacobs who scored three touchdowns. This time the scores were spread around more, with three of their touchdowns scored by players who saw only a handful of snaps apiece.

The first Raiders touchdown in Allegiant Stadium history was by fullback Alec Ingold who played just 16 snaps (20%). The next one went to a diving Zay Jones on the left side of the end zone. Jones played just 18 snaps (22%).

The final touchdown of the day went to Jalen Richard on a pitch play which he had fumbled earlier in the game. Richard played just 17 snaps (21%).

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.