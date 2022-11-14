Raiders snap counts vs Colts: LB Jayon Brown goes from inactive for a month to playing every snap

You know it’s bad at linebacker when the guy who was relegated to inactive every week for the past month ends up starting and playing every snap.

That’s what happened with the Raiders Sunday with Jayon Brown. The veteran linebacker was relegated to the inactive list for the previous four games, but due to the injuries to Divine Deablo and Denzel Perryman along with the sudden retirement of Blake Gonzalez, he was forced into service.

Along with Brown’s jump in snaps, so too did as couple of undrafted rookies. Fourth on the team in snaps was CB Sam Webb who missed just two defensive snaps in the game. LB Luke Masterson also saw his snaps go up, seeing 47 defensive snaps (72%)

Offense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Dylan Parham G 70 100% 2 9% Alex Bars G 70 100% 2 9% Kolton Miller T 70 100% 2 9% Jermaine Eluemunor G 70 100% 2 9% Andre James C 70 100% 0 0% Derek Carr QB 70 100% 0 0% Mack Hollins WR 67 96% 3 13% Foster Moreau TE 67 96% 1 4% Davante Adams WR 65 93% 0 0% Josh Jacobs RB 55 79% 0 0% Keelan Cole WR 48 69% 3 13% Jakob Johnson FB 20 29% 10 43% Ameer Abdullah RB 15 21% 14 61% Thayer Munford T 5 7% 2 9% Jesper Horsted TE 4 6% 13 57% DJ Turner WR 2 3% 6 26% Zamir White RB 2 3% 5 22% Defense Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Jayon Brown LB 65 100% 1 4% Rock Ya-Sin CB 65 100% 0 0% Trevon Moehrig FS 65 100% 0 0% Sam Webb CB 63 97% 7 30% Maxx Crosby DE 63 97% 5 22% Duron Harmon SS 58 89% 4 17% Bilal Nichols DT 56 86% 5 22% Luke Masterson LB 47 72% 13 57% Chandler Jones DE 46 71% 0 0% Andrew Billings DT 40 62% 0 0% Amik Robertson CB 33 51% 0 0% Kendal Vickers DT 29 45% 4 17% Kyle Peko DT 28 43% 4 17% Tashawn Bower DE 19 29% 7 30% Sidney Jones CB 15 23% 0 0% Anthony Averett CB 9 14% 0 0% Darien Butler LB 7 11% 20 87% Roderic Teamer SS 5 8% 11 48% Malcolm Koonce DE 3 5% 1 4% Special Teams Spec Tms Player Pos Num Pct Num Pct Matthias Farley FS 0 0% 21 91% Isaiah Pola-Mao FS 0 0% 18 78% Brandon Bolden RB 0 0% 17 74% Curtis Bolton LB 0 0% 16 70% Brittain Brown RB 0 0% 9 39% Trent Sieg LS 0 0% 7 30% AJ Cole III P 0 0% 7 30% Daniel Carlson K 0 0% 6 26% John Simpson G 0 0% 2 9% Lester Cotton G 0 0% 2 9% Jacob Hollister TE 0 0% 1 4

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire