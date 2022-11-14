Raiders snap counts vs Colts: LB Jayon Brown goes from inactive for a month to playing every snap
You know it’s bad at linebacker when the guy who was relegated to inactive every week for the past month ends up starting and playing every snap.
That’s what happened with the Raiders Sunday with Jayon Brown. The veteran linebacker was relegated to the inactive list for the previous four games, but due to the injuries to Divine Deablo and Denzel Perryman along with the sudden retirement of Blake Gonzalez, he was forced into service.
Along with Brown’s jump in snaps, so too did as couple of undrafted rookies. Fourth on the team in snaps was CB Sam Webb who missed just two defensive snaps in the game. LB Luke Masterson also saw his snaps go up, seeing 47 defensive snaps (72%)
Offense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Dylan Parham
G
70
100%
2
9%
Alex Bars
G
70
100%
2
9%
Kolton Miller
T
70
100%
2
9%
Jermaine Eluemunor
G
70
100%
2
9%
Andre James
C
70
100%
0
0%
Derek Carr
QB
70
100%
0
0%
Mack Hollins
WR
67
96%
3
13%
Foster Moreau
TE
67
96%
1
4%
Davante Adams
WR
65
93%
0
0%
Josh Jacobs
RB
55
79%
0
0%
Keelan Cole
WR
48
69%
3
13%
Jakob Johnson
FB
20
29%
10
43%
Ameer Abdullah
RB
15
21%
14
61%
Thayer Munford
T
5
7%
2
9%
Jesper Horsted
TE
4
6%
13
57%
DJ Turner
WR
2
3%
6
26%
Zamir White
RB
2
3%
5
22%
Defense
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Jayon Brown
LB
65
100%
1
4%
Rock Ya-Sin
CB
65
100%
0
0%
Trevon Moehrig
FS
65
100%
0
0%
Sam Webb
CB
63
97%
7
30%
Maxx Crosby
DE
63
97%
5
22%
Duron Harmon
SS
58
89%
4
17%
Bilal Nichols
DT
56
86%
5
22%
Luke Masterson
LB
47
72%
13
57%
Chandler Jones
DE
46
71%
0
0%
Andrew Billings
DT
40
62%
0
0%
Amik Robertson
CB
33
51%
0
0%
Kendal Vickers
DT
29
45%
4
17%
Kyle Peko
DT
28
43%
4
17%
Tashawn Bower
DE
19
29%
7
30%
Sidney Jones
CB
15
23%
0
0%
Anthony Averett
CB
9
14%
0
0%
Darien Butler
LB
7
11%
20
87%
Roderic Teamer
SS
5
8%
11
48%
Malcolm Koonce
DE
3
5%
1
4%
Special Teams
Spec Tms
Player
Pos
Num
Pct
Num
Pct
Matthias Farley
FS
0
0%
21
91%
Isaiah Pola-Mao
FS
0
0%
18
78%
Brandon Bolden
RB
0
0%
17
74%
Curtis Bolton
LB
0
0%
16
70%
Brittain Brown
RB
0
0%
9
39%
Trent Sieg
LS
0
0%
7
30%
AJ Cole III
P
0
0%
7
30%
Daniel Carlson
K
0
0%
6
26%
John Simpson
G
0
0%
2
9%
Lester Cotton
G
0
0%
2
9%
Jacob Hollister
TE
0
0%
1
4