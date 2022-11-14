Raiders snap counts vs Colts: LB Jayon Brown goes from inactive for a month to playing every snap

You know it’s bad at linebacker when the guy who was relegated to inactive every week for the past month ends up starting and playing every snap.

That’s what happened with the Raiders Sunday with Jayon Brown. The veteran linebacker was relegated to the inactive list for the previous four games, but due to the injuries to Divine Deablo and Denzel Perryman along with the sudden retirement of Blake Gonzalez, he was forced into service.

Along with Brown’s jump in snaps, so too did as couple of undrafted rookies. Fourth on the team in snaps was CB Sam Webb who missed just two defensive snaps in the game. LB Luke Masterson also saw his snaps go up, seeing 47 defensive snaps (72%)

Offense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Dylan Parham

G

70

100%

2

9%

Alex Bars

G

70

100%

2

9%

Kolton Miller

T

70

100%

2

9%

Jermaine Eluemunor

G

70

100%

2

9%

Andre James

C

70

100%

0

0%

Derek Carr

QB

70

100%

0

0%

Mack Hollins

WR

67

96%

3

13%

Foster Moreau

TE

67

96%

1

4%

Davante Adams

WR

65

93%

0

0%

Josh Jacobs

RB

55

79%

0

0%

Keelan Cole

WR

48

69%

3

13%

Jakob Johnson

FB

20

29%

10

43%

Ameer Abdullah

RB

15

21%

14

61%

Thayer Munford

T

5

7%

2

9%

Jesper Horsted

TE

4

6%

13

57%

DJ Turner

WR

2

3%

6

26%

Zamir White

RB

2

3%

5

22%

Defense

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Jayon Brown

LB

65

100%

1

4%

Rock Ya-Sin

CB

65

100%

0

0%

Trevon Moehrig

FS

65

100%

0

0%

Sam Webb

CB

63

97%

7

30%

Maxx Crosby

DE

63

97%

5

22%

Duron Harmon

SS

58

89%

4

17%

Bilal Nichols

DT

56

86%

5

22%

Luke Masterson

LB

47

72%

13

57%

Chandler Jones

DE

46

71%

0

0%

Andrew Billings

DT

40

62%

0

0%

Amik Robertson

CB

33

51%

0

0%

Kendal Vickers

DT

29

45%

4

17%

Kyle Peko

DT

28

43%

4

17%

Tashawn Bower

DE

19

29%

7

30%

Sidney Jones

CB

15

23%

0

0%

Anthony Averett

CB

9

14%

0

0%

Darien Butler

LB

7

11%

20

87%

Roderic Teamer

SS

5

8%

11

48%

Malcolm Koonce

DE

3

5%

1

4%

Special Teams

Spec Tms

Player

Pos

Num

Pct

Num

Pct

Matthias Farley

FS

0

0%

21

91%

Isaiah Pola-Mao

FS

0

0%

18

78%

Brandon Bolden

RB

0

0%

17

74%

Curtis Bolton

LB

0

0%

16

70%

Brittain Brown

RB

0

0%

9

39%

Trent Sieg

LS

0

0%

7

30%

AJ Cole III

P

0

0%

7

30%

Daniel Carlson

K

0

0%

6

26%

John Simpson

G

0

0%

2

9%

Lester Cotton

G

0

0%

2

9%

Jacob Hollister

TE

0

0%

1

4

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

