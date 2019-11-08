Raiders snap count: Offensive line vital to victory over Chargers

OAKLAND –The Raiders offensive line finally joined forces. The presumptive starting five had played 10 snaps together entering Thursday night, but finally, after nine weeks, they played an entire game together.

Kolton Miller, Richie Incognito, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Trent Brown worked all 58 offensive snaps together in a 26-24 victory over the LA Chargers at Oakland Raiders.

They weren't 100 percent healthy with Hudson battling through an ankle sprain and Brown dealing with a knee issue. They still were good enough to beat a talented Chargers front featuring Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. They allowed three sacks and 12 total pressures, a survivable sum that allowed quarterback Derek Carr to get work done.

They kept him upright on a fourth-quarter comeback drive, which ended with Josh Jacobs' 18-yard touchdown run. While the run game struggled throughout the night, that play was expertly blocked.

Rodney Hudson sealed the right side, combining with Richie Incognito to take out the defensive tackle. Then Hudson and fullback Alec Ingold took out a linebacker and Jacobs was able to glide right through for a touchdown.

"We've been able to have some success, but we can do any of that stuff without the guys in front of us," Carr said. "…The Chargers won some plays, we won some plays, but when it mattered, our offensive line created this gaping hole. And Josh is able to do what he's, you know God blessed him to do, which is make people miss and win the football game."

The Raiders line will see imperfections in this performance but great potential in the front line working together as originally assembled.

"We just have to keep rolling," Brown said. "It's going to be real nice real soon."

Thin D-Line creates havoc

The Raiders were lacking up front with two injuries at defensive end. No matter. They were able to create pressure nonetheless. Rookie pass rusher Maxx Crosby is proving a three-down commodity, playing the run and pass well off the edge.

Crosby played 70 snaps, and had a sack , a tackle for loss and seven quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus stats. Clelin Ferrell had an excellent day, with eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, two other tackles for loss and a pass defensed in 56 snaps. PFF tallied Ferrell with three total pressures and six(!) run stops near the line of scrimmage.

The edge rushers were productive despite playing a ton and were effective down the stretch.

"It was a lot of heart," Crosby said. "It was hard, especially with the quick turnaround, but we just had to keep going and keep coming after him. Their offensive line was out there a ton, too, but we feel like we're in better shape. We just kept bringing it until the game was over."

Here's the full Raiders snap count:

Offense

Total offensive snaps: 58

Quarterback – Derek Carr 58

Running back –Josh Jacobs 30, Jalen Richard 22, Alec Ingold 12, DeAndre Washington 6

Wide receiver – Tyrell Williams 49, Zay Jones 39, Hunter Renfrow 31, Marcell Ateman 6

Tight end – Darren Waller 56, Foster Moreau 26, Derek Carrier 12

Offensive line – Richie Incognito 58, Kolton Miller 58, Trent Brown 58, Gabe Jackson 58, Rodney Hudson 58, Andre James 1









Defense

Total defensive snaps: 77

Defensive line – Maxx Crosby 70, Clelin Ferrell 56, Johnathan Hankins 47, P.J. Hall 40, Maurice Hurst 36, Benson Mayowa 33, Terrell McClain 12

Linebacker –Tahir Whitehead 77, Nicholas Morrow 76, Kyle Wilber 16, Will Compton 5

Defensive back – Karl Joseph 77, Erik Harris 77, Daryl Worley 75, Trayvon Mullen 75, Lamarcus Joyner 70, Nevin Lawson 3, Curtis Riley 1, Isaiah Johnson 1





Special teams

Total special teams plays: 25

Carrier 25, Dallin Leavitt 23, Lawson 23, Wilber 23, Riley 19, Moreau 19, Compton 16, Ingold 13, Daniel Carlson 12, A.J. Cole 11, Trent Sieg 11, Johnson 9, Harris 9, Trevor Davis 8, Crosby 7, David Sharpe 6, Denzelle Good 6, Mullen 6, Incognito 6, Brown 6, Jackson 6, Miller 6, Quentin Polling 5, Washington 5, Hurst 4, Hankins 4, Ferrell 4, Worley 4, Whitehead 4



