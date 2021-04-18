Raiders snag EDGE rusher in latest CBS Sports mock draft

The Raiders have just a few days to decide how they want to use their first-round pick. The expectation is that the team will select an offensive tackle at No. 17 and use their Day 2 and Day 3 picks to address their defense.

If the Raiders believe they can wait on the offensive line, it’s possible that they could go defense in Round 1. If that’s the case, what position could they select and who might be a target?

In a recent mock draft by Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports, he has the Raiders addressing their defensive line in Round 1. He has Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye falling to No. 17. Here is his reasoning for the selection:

“Kwity Paye knows how to pressure the passer, which is something the Raiders need help with.”

Paye doesn’t have the ideal production for a first-round pass rusher, but he is a super athlete who is still learning the position. As a rookie, he would likely play behind the likes of Yannick Ngakoue, Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell, but could potentially be a starter by 2022.

If the Raiders do go defense in Round 1, don’t be surprised if Paye is an option for the team at No. 17.