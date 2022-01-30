Raiders ‘slated’ to hire Josh McDaniels as next head coach

The Raiders filled their vacant general manager job on Sunday as they hired Dave Ziegler away from the New England Patriots. But it appears they aren’t quite done poaching away talent from New England.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Raiders are “slated” to hire McDaniels to be their next head coach. While that move is far from official, it does seem likely that McDaniels will take the job in the upcoming days.

The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

According to Rapoport, McDaniels interviewed with the Raiders on Saturday and it went “as well as anyone could have hoped.” There have been rumblings for a few weeks now that McDaniels was the No. 1 target for the Raiders and it appears they have their guy.

McDaniels has been the offensive coordinator in New England since 2012, but he spent another four seasons (2005-2008) in the same role prior to becoming the head coach of the Broncos. At just the age of 45, he is still one of the younger coaches in the league. The hope is that he’ll be a much better head coach this time around.

It is worth noting that the move is not yet official and that is important given McDaniels’s history. In 2018, he agreed to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. But he later backed out of the deal and returned to New England. So it’s worth monitoring this situation until the move is officially announced.

Story continues

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.