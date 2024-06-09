Raiders single-season receptions record holder Darren Waller retiring one year after trade to Giants

Throughout the offseason, Darren Waller has been mulling retirement. As of today, reports are the the 31-year-old tight end has made his decision and will be walking away from the game.

The #Giants were informed Darren Waller intends to retire, per sources. They gained cap space. Had been preparing for this outcome (draft + free agency) for a while. https://t.co/QhhsrBecsi — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) June 9, 2024

It was not long ago that Waller set a new Raiders franchise record for receptions in a single season (107) and was the ultimate comeback story. That was 2020, his second consecutive 1000-yard season with the Raiders. after the team signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad.

A former 6th round pick in the 2015 draft, Waller had difficulty getting his career going due to addiction problems he developed from use of pain killers — an all too common problem in the age of opioids.

After several suspensions, including the entire 2017 season, he finally kicked the addiction and got his career going in a big way. And he leaned on his music as a way to help keep his mind occupied when football wasn’t happening.

His story was inspirational and he was able to use it to help a lot of people as well as starting a foundation.

His signed a three-year, $51 million extension with the Raiders prior to the 2022 season. Injuries cost him eight games that season, after which they shipped him to New York for a third round pick (100 overall). The Raiders would use that pick on wide receiver Tre Tucker in the 2023 draft.

Best of luck to Raiders all time single season receptions record holder Darren Waller on his retirement. Once a Raider, always a Raider.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire