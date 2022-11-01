Raiders silent at NFL trade deadline

There was a lot of movement at the NFL trade deadline. But one team who you didn’t hear from today was the Raiders.

As you might expect, there were a lot of fans hoping for some excitement. Most wanting a big name player or two to head to Las Vegas in the hopes that would be the key to turning their season around.

But sitting at 2-5 and coming off a 24-0 loss to the Saints, it doesn’t appear there are any quick fixes the Raiders could make.

There were some rumblings in recent weeks involving current Raiders players who were on the trade block.

Most of the reports centered around former first round picks Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram.

Both players had their fifth round options not picked up, making this their final season on their rookie contracts. Needless to say, they wouldn’t have fetched much in trade.

While all was quiet for the Raiders today, they did make one move recently, sending DT Johnathan Hankins to Dallas along with a 2024 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2013 sixth round pick.

That ended up being the only deal they swung.

