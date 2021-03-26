The Raiders are bringing in another free agent wide receiver.

Willie Snead will sign a one-year deal with Las Vegas, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Snead has spent the last three seasons with the Ravens. He caught 33 passes for 432 yards with three touchdowns in 2020. He appeared in 13 games for Baltimore with eight starts.

Snead started his career back in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State. After short stints with the Browns and Panthers, he landed with the Saints late in his first year and was with the club through 2018. His most productive season for New Orleans was in 2015, when he caught 69 passes for 984 yards with three touchdowns.

In all, Snead has caught 275 passes for 3,393 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Las Vegas had already signed wide receiver John Brown and re-signed Zay Jones to complement young receivers Henry Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards. After leading the Raiders wideouts in yards in 2020, Nelson Agholor signed with the Patriots.

Raiders signing Willie Snead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk