The Las Vegas Raiders are re-signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow, according to Alex Marvez of Sirius XM NFL Radio.

A former undrafted free agent in 2017, Morrow has appeared in 62 games with 29 starts over four seasons with the Raiders. He started a career-high 11 games for the team last season and racked up 78 tackles with three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.

Morrow played last season on a restricted free agent tender and would have officially become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Instead, he has elected to stick with the Raiders and re-sign with the team.

Raiders re-signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk