Raiders signing K Daniel Carlson to 4-year extension

Fresh off another perfect game, kicker Daniel Carlson has agreed to a 4-year extension with the Raiders according to his agent.

Excited for @DanielCarlson38 agreeing to a 4 year contract with the @Raiders — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) December 9, 2021

Adam Schefter put out the numbers on the deal.

Raiders are giving kicker Daniel Carlson a 4-year, $18.4 million deal that includes $10.2 million guaranteed, per source. Deal makes Carlson the NFL’s third-highest paid kicker. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021

The former Vikings’ fifth round pick was signed during the 2018 season after the Vikings cut him following a game in which he missed three field goals and the game ended in a tie with the the rival Packers.

Carlson has signed several one-year deals with the Raiders. He’s in the midst of his best season with the team, making a career-high five field goals from outside 50 yards. He has made 9 of 10 attempts from outside 50 yards the past two seasons while converting 92.4% of his attempts.

The fourth-year pro has played on one-year contracts his entire career which means he was set to hit free agency this offseason if he wasn’t re-signed. The Raiders finally felt comfortable enough in his abilities to lock him up long term. He’s earned their trust with his performance the past two seasons.