Raiders signing Jordan Simmons off of Seahawks practice squad

The Raiders are going to be without Week One right guard Denzelle Good for the rest of the season, so they are making a move to bolster their offensive line group.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing guard Jordann Simmons off of the Seahawks practice squad. The move will become official if all goes well with Simmons’ physical.

Simmons started his NFL career with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017, but made his regular season debut with the Seahawks the next year. He started three games that season and six games last season while spending the 2019 season on injured reserve.

Jermaine Eluemunor stepped in after Good tore his ACL. John Simpson is the other reserve guard in Las Vegas, although he started in Week One with Richie Incognito inactive.

