With a few injury concerns along the line, Las Vegas is a player for its offense front.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Raiders are signing offensive tackle Jackson Barton off the Giants’ practice squad.

Barton has been with New York since the beginning of the 2020 season when the team claimed him off waivers once Kansas City cut him. He didn’t appear in a regular-season game, and returned to the Giants for the 2021 offseason and training camp. New York waived Barton when reducing its roster to 53 players, but signed Barton to the practice squad.

Barton entered the league as a Colts seventh-round pick in 2019, but the Chiefs signed him to their active roster in November of that year. He was then claimed by the Giants once Kansas City waived him last September.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters on Monday that Leatherwood is dealing with a back strain and at this point is “questionable” for the Week Three matchup with Miami.

Raiders signing Jackson Barton off Giants practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk