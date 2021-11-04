Raiders signing Dillon Stoner to 53-man roster

With only three receivers on the 53-man roster following the release of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders are making a move to solidify the position group.

Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas is promoting receiver Dillon Stoner from the practice squad and signing him to the active roster.

Stoner signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in the spring. He’s been on the practice squad throughout the season and has not appeared in a game. But he caught five passes for 91 yards in the preseason.

The Raiders did have veteran receivers John Brown and Willie Sniead earlier this year, but released both due to a lack of playing time. Las Vegas currently has Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, and Zay Jones on the 53-man roster.

Ruggs was released on Tuesday night after the Raiders learned more details about the car accident that resulted in a woman’s death early on Tuesday morning. Ruggs faces a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and his bail was set at $150,000.

