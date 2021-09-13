Free agent defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing with the Raiders’ practice squad, his representation, SportsTrust Advisors, announced.

Clinton-Dix spent 20 days with the 49ers last month, signing Aug. 11.

Clinton-Dix, 28, is a first-round draft choice of the Packers in 2014, and he also has played in Washington and Chicago. He signed with the Cowboys last year and got $2.25 million guaranteed but was cut before the start of the season and didn’t play at all in 2020.

In six seasons, he has 522 tackles, 16 interceptions, 33 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Clinton-Dix made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Raiders signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to their practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk