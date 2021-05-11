Raiders signing Caleb Scott

The Raiders are signing receiver Caleb Scott, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Scott, 25, has spent time with the Packers and the Seahawks.

He was on the Packers’ practice squad for part of last season.

Scott ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash coming out of Vanderbilt, where he caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and four touchdowns in his four seasons.

The Raiders did not draft a receiver with their seven choices.

