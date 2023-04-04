Raiders signing Brian Hoyer after QB's unceremonious Patriots exit

Brian Hoyer finds fitting new team after unceremonious Patriots exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Hoyer's former offensive coordinator has thrown him a lifeline, it appears.

The free-agent quarterback is signing a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hoyer's agency confirmed Tuesday on social media. Hoyer spent several seasons working with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England and also overlapped with current Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo for half of the 2017 season, so this is a natural landing spot for the 37-year-old.

Las Vegas also is an interesting landing spot for Hoyer in light of details our Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran shared recently about his Patriots exit.

The Patriots released Hoyer in March despite owing him $ 1.4 million in guaranteed money for 2023. Curran reported on WEEI's "Jones & Mego" radio show last Friday that Hoyer was an outspoken critic of New England's 2022 plan to install Matt Patricia as the offensive play-caller, and that Hoyer's criticism may have played a role in his release.

"Brian Hoyer was not sold on what was going on last year, and I think he let that be known, that Mac (Jones) was up against it on a weekly basis. And I think that’s a large portion of why Hoyer’s not here," Curran said. "The Patriots would tell you otherwise, but they’re paying him $ 1.4 million to not be here and not be part of the system."

Hoyer's signing also comes right after Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has "shopped" Mac Jones on the trade market this offseason. Florio cited "tension" between Belichick and Jones over Jones reportedly speaking out against the 2022 offensive plan, so perhaps this was Belichick's way of sending a message to his young QB.

Hoyer was a valuable veteran mentor to Jones in 2021 and 2022, but now he'll reunite with some old friends in Las Vegas as Garoppolo's backup ... unless Belichick trades Jones to the Raiders.