Raiders are signing Brandon Facyson off Chargers’ practice squad

The Raiders lost cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) during Monday night’s game. Arnette replaced Mullen after six snaps and played 22 before his injury, leaving the team short-handed at the position.

The Raiders will bring in help Wednesday by signing cornerback Brandon Facyson off the Chargers’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Sports Talk 790 reports.

Facyson, 27, has not played a game this season.

He saw action in 44 games with four starts in his first three seasons. He has 60 tackles, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In his career, he has played 734 special teams snaps and 382 on defense.

