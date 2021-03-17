Raiders to re-sign Zay Jones

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Raiders agreed to terms with wide receiver John Brown earlier on Wednesday, and now they’re keeping a wideout of their own.

Las Vegas will re-sign wide receiver Zay Jones. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Raiders acquired Jones in 2019, sending a fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for the wide receiver.

Jones has received playing time, but does not have much production to show for it. He caught 20 passes for 147 yards in 10 games with the Raiders in 2019. Last season he made 14 receptions for 154 yards with one touchdown in 16 games. He was on the field for 27 percent of Las Vegas’ offensive snaps in 2020.

The Bills picked the wide receiver in the second round of the 2017 draft. He caught 90 passes for 1,037 yards with nine touchdowns in 36 games with Buffalo.

Per Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, Las Vegas’ wide receivers room is set with Brown, Jones, Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards, and Hunter Renfrow.

