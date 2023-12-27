Raiders to sign Zach Gentry off Bengals practice squad

The Raiders are bringing in a tight end.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas is signing Zach Gentry off of Cincinnati's practice squad.

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Gentry caught 19 passes for 132 yards for the Steelers last year. In 40 career games with 26 starts, he has 39 catches for 303 yards.

Gentry had signed with the Bengals practice squad in September and has not appeared in a game.