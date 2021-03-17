Raiders sign veteran WR John Brown to replace Nelson Agholor
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders lost veteran receiver Nelson Agholor to the New England Patriots. However, the Raiders have found a replacement for Agholor in John Brown, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. The news first came from Adam Caplan of SiriusXM and according to Caplan, it's a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with incentives. The Raiders still could add to their wide receiver unit in free agency and/or the draft, but the Brown addition is certainly a worthwhile one for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock