Raiders sign veteran safety Matthias Farley

With day one of camp in the books, the Raiders made another roster move. They have signed safety Matthias Farley.

The veteran safety is entering his seventh NFL season. He spent last season with the Titans, playing mostly on special teams where he led the team with 11 tackles.

Prior to his season in Tennessee, he spent two season with the Jets and three seasons with the Colts.

The 5-11, 209-pounder’s best season came in 2017 with the Colts when he started 15 games, made 98 tackles, with two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He’s played almost exclusively on special teams in the four seasons since then, starting just three games on defense.