Raiders sign veteran LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders have never been shy about adding veterans to their roster. This week alone, the team traded for linebacker Denzel Perryman, who has experience in Gus Bradley’s defense during their time together in Los Angeles. Now, they’ve added another familiar face.

According to Josina Anderson, the Raiders have signed veteran linebacker K.J. Wright to a one-year deal. The team met with Wright over a month ago, but did not sign him. But with Nicholas Morrow nursing an injury, the Raiders needed another linebacker that knew Bradley’s scheme well.

Free agent LB K.J. Wright just told me he is signing with #Raiders on a 1-year deal. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 2, 2021

Wright played well for the Seahawks last year, ranking as the No. 14 linebacker per Pro Football Focus. It remains to be seen how the Raiders use Wright as the team is now loaded at linebacker. The expectation is that the young linebackers in Tanner Muse and Divine Deablo will come off the field, likely only seeing special teams action.

Wright has started 140 games in the NFL, totaling 941 tackles and 66 tackles for a loss. He made his one Pro Bowl appearance with the Seahawks during the 2016 season when he recorded 126 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss. Wright turned 32 in July.

