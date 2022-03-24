Raiders sign veteran free agent S Duron Harmon

Another day, another former Patriots player joins the Raiders. Today the team added free agent safety Duron Harmon who spent his first seven NFL seasons in New England. Where the former third round pick won three rings.

The past two seasons, Harmon has been a fulltime starting safety for the Lions and Falcons respectively.

The 6-0, 205-pound defensive back has 21 career interceptions with at least one interception every season of his career. The 31-year-old has played both safety spots over the past three seasons in New England, Detroit, and Atlanta, collecting a combined six interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

He could compete with Johnathan Abram at the strong safety spot or for depth at both safety spots.