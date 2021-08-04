Raiders sign veteran free-agent DT Gerald McCoy following visit

I hope you didn’t think the Raiders were done taking flyers on defensive tackles. Or that Gruden was done kicking the tires on veterans. Today they hosted former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy for a visit and promptly signed him.

McCoy is 33 years old and didn’t play in the NFL last season. He was initially signed to a three-year deal by the Cowboys but was cut prior to the start of the season after rupturing his quad.

Between 2012 and 2017, McCoy made six-straight Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro once. He has 139 career starts in 139 career games since entering the league as the third overall pick in 2010.

It’s possible that the Raiders’ interest could be because of another third overall pick as reports are that the Raiders think Solomon Thomas may be too small to play three-tech DT after all. This despite Thomas saying over and over that he sees a resurgent season with the Raiders due to moving to DT from 5-tech DE where he played with the 49ers.