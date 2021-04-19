Raiders sign veteran free agent CB Rasul Douglas

More than a month since the start of free agency, the Raiders made their first cornerback addition of the offseason. The team has signed former Panthers and Eagles CB Rasul Douglas.

Douglas was a third round pick in the 2017 draft by the Eagles out of West Virginia. He spent his first three season in Philadelphia, collecting five interceptions and 25 pass breakups. He got a Super Bowl ring in 2017, but didn’t play a snap on defense in the playoffs that year. He did start two playoff games the following year.

The 6-2, 209-pounder was waived prior to the start of last season and claimed by the Panthers. He appeared in 14 games with 11 starts last season in Carolina where he had no interceptions and nine pass breakups and a career-high 62 tackles.

He played 51 snaps in the Panthers’ season opener against the Raiders last year and had two pass breakups in that game. Clearly he made a positive impression.

Douglas instantly adds veteran competition at outside cornerback with 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette.