Raiders re-sign veteran DL David Irving

Desperate for pass-rush help last season, the Raiders went about adding several former pass rushers who had been given up on by their former teams. The first of whom was former Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving.

Irving was coming off a suspension that had him out the entire 2019 season. When he was reinstated, the Raiders signed him to the practice squad on October 20. He spent the remainder of the season on the practice squad, twice being called up to the active roster on game day.

Now, they have re-signed Irving, giving the once hopeful interior force another shot to return to his previous prowess.

It was the 2017 season that Irving put up seven sacks in just eight starts. It’s that kind of production the Raiders hope to get from the 6-7, 290-pounder as they are desperate for help with interior pass rushing.

Irving joined the Raiders in large part to join former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, under whom Irving played his best football. Now the defensive line coach in Las Vegas, Marinelli is one of just two defensive coaches to return under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.