Raiders sign veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to shop and add talent to their defensive backfield. Earlier this offseason, the team signed veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas at the start of free agency. Then, they added Casey Hayward Jr., who is expected to start on the outside.

The latest addition is cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, who the team signed to a one-year deal on Wednesday. The news was first reported by his agency and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After 5 years with the #Falcons, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson lands in Las Vegas. https://t.co/oh2AQBr7BX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

Wilson was originally a third-round pick by the Titans during the 2013 NFL draft. Since then, he has appeared in 75 games, starting 17 total with the Falcons and Titans.

Unlike Douglas and Hayward, Wreh-Wilson’s spot on the roster certainly isn’t a guarantee as the Raiders have a ton of depth at the position. But given his experience and size, it wouldn’t be a shock if he made the 53-man roster either. Wreh-Wilson gives them another capable cornerback to help them through training camp and possibility into the regular season.

