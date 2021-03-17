Raiders re-sign versatile OL Denzelle Good

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read
The Raiders currently are a mess on the offensive line as the team is set to release (or maybe trade) center Rodney Hudson in the upcoming days. The Raiders have already traded away Trent Brown and have released Richie Incognito.

However, the team made a “good” move on Wednesday, re-signing veteran offensive linemen Denzelle Good to a two-year deal. The move was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Good has played just about every position on the offensive line for the Raiders and he started 14 games in 2020. He is a bit older (turned 30 earlier this month) but the team believes he is a quality starter at both guard and offensive tackle.

The terms of the deal are not yet known, but will be updated as soon as they become official.

