Raiders sign Ukeme Eligwe

The Raiders added a linebacker to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of free agent Ukeme Eligwe. He will fill the roster spot left open by right tackle Trent Brown‘s trip to injured reserve.

Eligwe was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2017 and appeared in 14 games for Kansas City as a rookie. He moved on to play in 10 games for the Giants last season. He had 12 tackles and a sack in those appearances. He has spent time on the Titans and Jets’ practice squads this season.

Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a toe injury. Kyle Wilber was listed as limited by an ankle problem.