The Raiders made a few roster moves ahead of Sunday night’s win-and-in the playoffs game against the Chargers.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Tyron Johnson to the active roster from their practice squad and activated tight end Derek Carrier from injured reserve. They also released tight end Daniel Helm.

Johnson was promoted from the practice squad to play in the Raiders’ last four games. He has not caught a pass, but has returned six kickoffs for 116 yards. Johnson also played two games for the Jaguars this season and 12 games for the Chargers in 2020.

Carrier had two catches for 13 yards while appearing in the first four games of the season.

The Raiders promoted guard Lester Cotton and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.

Raiders sign Tyron Johnson to active roster, activate Derek Carrier originally appeared on Pro Football Talk