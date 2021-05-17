The Raiders have started signing members of their 2021 draft class.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie and seventh-round center Jimmy Morrissey. Both players signed four-year deals with Las Vegas.

Gillespie had 146 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in 34 games at Missouri. The Raiders also drafted safety Trevon Moehrig in the second round and brought 2016 first-round pick Karl Joseph back as a free agent to fill out the safety group around Johnathan Abram.

Morrissey was a four-year starter after walking onto the team at Pitt and was first-team All-ACC his last two seasons. The Raiders traded Rodney Hudson this offseason and Andre James is expected to take over as their starting center.

Raiders sign Tyree Gillespie, Jimmy Morrissey originally appeared on Pro Football Talk