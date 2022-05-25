The Raiders signed free agent defensive end Tyler Lancaster, the team announced Wednesday.

Lancaster, 27, spent the past four seasons in Green Bay. He saw action in 59 games, playing 1,323 defensive snaps and 417 on special teams.

Lancaster has made 21 career starts.

In his career, he has 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

Lancaster played 16 games with three starts in 21 and made 31 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Raiders sign Tyler Lancaster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk