The Raiders made a couple of moves at cornerback on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Tyler Hall to the active roster from the practice squad. He will take the roster spot of Anthony Averett as Averett went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Hall has been elevated from the practice squad to play in the last two games for Las Vegas. He has five tackle and a sack so far this season.

Hall also played four games with the Rams last season and nine games for the Falcons in 2020. He had six tackles in those appearances.

Averett hurt his toe last Sunday. He has played started six of the seven games he’s played this season and has 13 tackles.

Raiders sign Tyler Hall, put Anthony Averett on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk