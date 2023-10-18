Raiders sign Tyler Hall to active roster, put Roderic Teamer on IR

The Raiders announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, including a pair that will impact the makeup of their defensive back group.

Cornerback Tyler Hall has been signed off of the practice squad and added to the active roster. He'll take the roster spot of safety Roderic Teamer, who was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Hall has been called up for the last three Raiders games and he started the last two of them. He has 10 tackles this season and he had 20 tackles, a sack and four passes defensed in seven games for Vegas last season and he's also played for the Rams and Falcons.

Teamer is a long time special teams regular for the Raiders and he had five tackles in six games this season.

The Raiders also announced that they have signed tight end John Samuel Shenker to the practice squad.