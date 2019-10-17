Raiders sign tight end Darren Waller to contract extension through 2023

Raiders tight end Darren Waller will be a part of the Silver and Black for the foreseeable future.

The Raiders signed Waller to a contract extension Wednesday, the team announced. A source confirmed to NBC Sports California's Scott Bair that Waller's three-year extension will last through 2023, coming into effect next season.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero first reported the news Wednesday night.

Waller, 27, has emerged as a focal point of the Raiders' offense in 2019. The four-year pro has a career-high 37 receptions for 359 yards through five games this season, and he leads the Raiders in receiving yards and targets (42) after developing strong chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr.

The extension means the Raiders have offensive cornerstones Waller and running back Josh Jacobs under contract through the team's move to Las Vegas.

The Raiders are set to play their first season in Sin City in 2020, and Waller now is sure to be one of the headliners.

