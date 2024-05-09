Raiders sign TE Brock Bowers, 5 other draft picks to rookie deals

The days of the Raiders slow rolling out their rookie signings are over. One the eve of Rookie minicamp the team rattled off six of the team’s eight draft pick signings, starting with top pick tight end Brock Bowers and ending with their entire Day three haul.

Here’s what those signings and contracts look like:

Rd 1 (13) TE Brock Bowers — 4-year, $18.14M, $3.3M ’24 cap hit

Rd 4 (112) CB Decamerion Richardson — 4-year, $4.8M, $995K ’24 cap hit

Rd 5 (148) LB Tommy Eichenberg — 4-year, $4.35M, $879K ’24 cap hit

Rd 6 (208) RB Dylan Laube — 4-year, $4.175M, $834K ’24 cap hit

Rd 7 (223) S Trey Taylor — 4-year, $4.14M, $825K ’24 cap hit

Rd 7 (229) CB MJ Devonshire — 4-year, $4.13M, $822K ’24 cap hit

The only remaining signings to be announced for the Raiders are Day two picks Jackson Powers-Johnson (44 overall) and DJ Glaze (77 overall).

Which as quickly as they rolled these signing out, I’d expect the final two to happen before the rookie take the field on Friday.

