Raiders sign TE Brock Bowers, 5 other draft picks to rookie deals
The days of the Raiders slow rolling out their rookie signings are over. One the eve of Rookie minicamp the team rattled off six of the team’s eight draft pick signings, starting with top pick tight end Brock Bowers and ending with their entire Day three haul.
Here’s what those signings and contracts look like:
Rd 1 (13) TE Brock Bowers — 4-year, $18.14M, $3.3M ’24 cap hit
Rd 4 (112) CB Decamerion Richardson — 4-year, $4.8M, $995K ’24 cap hit
Rd 5 (148) LB Tommy Eichenberg — 4-year, $4.35M, $879K ’24 cap hit
Rd 6 (208) RB Dylan Laube — 4-year, $4.175M, $834K ’24 cap hit
Rd 7 (223) S Trey Taylor — 4-year, $4.14M, $825K ’24 cap hit
Rd 7 (229) CB MJ Devonshire — 4-year, $4.13M, $822K ’24 cap hit
The only remaining signings to be announced for the Raiders are Day two picks Jackson Powers-Johnson (44 overall) and DJ Glaze (77 overall).
Which as quickly as they rolled these signing out, I’d expect the final two to happen before the rookie take the field on Friday.