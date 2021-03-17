Raiders sign Solomon Thomas

Free agent defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is heading to Las Vegas.

Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Although Thomas has never lived up to his status as the No. 3 draft pick, he has shown flashes of promise at times in his career with the 49ers.

Last year Thomas suffered a torn ACL in Week Two and missed the rest of the season, but he is expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2021 season.

